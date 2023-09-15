The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Ashland Inc. (ASH) Stock Sees a2.86 Increase

The stock of Ashland Inc. (ASH) has gone up by 0.25% for the week, with a -3.89% drop in the past month and a -2.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.86% for ASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.39% for ASH stock, with a simple moving average of -13.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is above average at 19.16x. The 36-month beta value for ASH is also noteworthy at 0.99.

The average price estimated by analysts for ASH is $102.82, which is $20.16 above than the current price. The public float for ASH is 51.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume of ASH on September 15, 2023 was 503.21K shares.

ASH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has increased by 2.86 when compared to last closing price of 81.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that AFCG, ASH and BHLB have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 24, 2023.

ASH Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.61. In addition, Ashland Inc. saw -22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from WILLIS J KEVIN, who sale 7,866 shares at the price of $86.54 back on Sep 05. After this action, WILLIS J KEVIN now owns 11,583 shares of Ashland Inc., valued at $680,724 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ashland Inc. (ASH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

