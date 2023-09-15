Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) is above average at 30.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is $14.33, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for ARIS is 25.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARIS on September 15, 2023 was 244.59K shares.

The stock of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) has increased by 6.87 when compared to last closing price of 10.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:22 AM ET Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 03, 2023, 09:00 AM ET Company Participants Bill Zartler – Founder and Executive Chairman Amanda Brock – President and CEO Stephan Tompsett – CFO David Tuerff – SVP of Finance and IR Conference Call Participants Charles Bryant – Citi Don Crist – Johnson Rice Operator Greetings, and welcome to Aris Water Solutions Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

ARIS’s Market Performance

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has seen a 9.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.22% decline in the past month and a 18.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for ARIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for ARIS’s stock, with a -3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARIS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARIS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ARIS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARIS Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARIS rose by +9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Aris Water Solutions Inc. saw -24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.17 for the present operating margin

+35.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aris Water Solutions Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS), the company’s capital structure generated 141.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.58. Total debt to assets is 32.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.