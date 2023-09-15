Aon plc (AON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has surged by 1.02 when compared to previous closing price of 335.34, but the company has seen a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-30 that Stocks with exposure to the insurance and reinsurance businesses were in the spotlight on Wednesday as Florida’s upper Gulf Coast prepared for the landfall of Hurricane Idalia as a Category 4 storm. Publicly-traded companies active in the insurance sector include Swiss Re SREN, +0.02%, Aon Plc AON, +0.51%, Allstate ALL, +1.09%, Travelers TRV, +0.28%, Everest Group EG, +2.30%, Willis Towers Watson WTW, +0.55% and Arthur Gallagher AJG, +0.83%.

Is It Worth Investing in Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Right Now?

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AON is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AON is $337.71, which is $1.0 above the current price. The public float for AON is 200.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AON on September 15, 2023 was 805.18K shares.

AON’s Market Performance

The stock of Aon plc (AON) has seen a 1.30% increase in the past week, with a 6.68% rise in the past month, and a 4.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for AON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.71% for AON stock, with a simple moving average of 6.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AON stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AON by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AON in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $340 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AON Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $330.67. In addition, Aon plc saw 12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AON starting from Spruell Byron, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $324.57 back on Aug 23. After this action, Spruell Byron now owns 4,001 shares of Aon plc, valued at $259,660 using the latest closing price.

Andersen Eric, the President of Aon plc, sale 7,500 shares at $335.55 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Andersen Eric is holding 144,164 shares at $2,516,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aon plc stands at +20.75. The total capital return value is set at 32.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.73. Equity return is now at value -812.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aon plc (AON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.