Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 7.36. However, the company has seen a 1.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. However, the latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) by analysts is $7.13, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for HOUS is 105.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.78% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of HOUS was 1.09M shares.

HOUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has seen a 1.09% increase in the past week, with a 2.62% rise in the past month, and a 19.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for HOUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.40% for HOUS’s stock, with a 10.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOUS Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. saw 16.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+13.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stands at -4.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.63. Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS), the company’s capital structure generated 200.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 52.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.