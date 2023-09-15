Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is above average at 8.43x. The 36-month beta value for WGO is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WGO is $69.13, which is $5.95 above than the current price. The public float for WGO is 29.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.58% of that float. The average trading volume of WGO on September 15, 2023 was 403.14K shares.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 61.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that The article provides insights on upcoming dividend increases, indicating strong business performance and commitment to rewarding shareholders. The list includes companies with at least five years of consistent dividend growth and higher total dividends paid out each year. The article also includes tables and metrics to help investors prioritize stocks based on yield, growth rates, and historical returns.

WGO’s Market Performance

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has seen a 1.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.76% decline in the past month and a -4.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for WGO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for WGO’s stock, with a 3.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGO Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.58. In addition, Winnebago Industries Inc. saw 19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from Clark Donald Jeff, who sale 5,171 shares at the price of $66.64 back on Jul 19. After this action, Clark Donald Jeff now owns 463,826 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc., valued at $344,595 using the latest closing price.

Clark Donald Jeff, the PRESIDENT – GRAND DESIGN of Winnebago Industries Inc., sale 294,829 shares at $67.89 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Clark Donald Jeff is holding 468,997 shares at $20,015,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Winnebago Industries Inc. stands at +7.88. The total capital return value is set at 33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.49. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), the company’s capital structure generated 47.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.16. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.52 and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.