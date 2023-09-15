Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

The 36-month beta value for RBOT is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RBOT is $7.00, which is $6.13 above than the current price. The public float for RBOT is 112.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of RBOT on September 15, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

The stock price of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) has jumped by 0.73 compared to previous close of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Vicarious Surgical’s (RBOT) partnership with Intermountain Health is likely to help the company gain access to Intermountain Health’s extensive network.

RBOT’s Market Performance

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has seen a -6.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.94% decline in the past month and a -56.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.60% for RBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.83% for RBOT’s stock, with a -58.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBOT Trading at -34.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9419. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc. saw -56.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Sachs Adam David, who sale 13,754 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Sep 05. After this action, Sachs Adam David now owns 1,783,514 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc., valued at $13,377 using the latest closing price.

Kelly William John, the CFO and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc., sale 11,341 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Kelly William John is holding 545,170 shares at $11,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The total capital return value is set at -75.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value -81.60, with -60.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 11.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.35.

In summary, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.