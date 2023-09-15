Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD)

The 36-month beta value for UPBD is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UPBD is $40.00, which is $9.15 above than the current price. The public float for UPBD is 49.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. The average trading volume of UPBD on September 15, 2023 was 444.10K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UPBD) stock’s latest price update

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 30.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that ON Semiconductor (ON), Dillard’s (DDS), Ryder (R), Upbound Group (UPBD) and Atkore (ATKR) are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from as rate hike probability increases on solid economic data.

UPBD’s Market Performance

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) has seen a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.39% gain in the past month and a -7.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for UPBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for UPBD’s stock, with a 10.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPBD Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPBD rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.06. In addition, Upbound Group Inc. saw 36.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPBD starting from Montrone Tyler, who sale 21,570 shares at the price of $32.18 back on Aug 10. After this action, Montrone Tyler now owns 77,751 shares of Upbound Group Inc., valued at $694,089 using the latest closing price.

Blasquez Anthony J, the EVP-RAC of Upbound Group Inc., sale 8,881 shares at $32.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Blasquez Anthony J is holding 56,711 shares at $288,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.14 for the present operating margin

+30.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upbound Group Inc. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD), the company’s capital structure generated 318.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.