Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is above average at 39.13x. The 36-month beta value for HXL is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HXL is $76.79, which is $7.38 above than the current price. The public float for HXL is 84.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume of HXL on September 15, 2023 was 541.80K shares.

HXL) stock’s latest price update

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.48 in comparison to its previous close of 68.14, however, the company has experienced a -3.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that As brokers have a deeper insight into stocks, one must follow rating upgrades for solid returns. We choose Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Owens (OC), Belden (BDC), Hexcel (HXL) and Consolidated Water (CWCO) as these witness rating upgrades.

HXL’s Market Performance

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has experienced a -3.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.77% drop in the past month, and a -5.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for HXL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.00% for HXL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HXL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for HXL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HXL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $83 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HXL Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.29. In addition, Hexcel Corporation saw 16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Lehman Gail E, who sale 1,571 shares at the price of $70.15 back on Jul 27. After this action, Lehman Gail E now owns 6,942 shares of Hexcel Corporation, valued at $110,206 using the latest closing price.

Merlot Thierry, the of Hexcel Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $72.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Merlot Thierry is holding 37,010 shares at $72,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corporation stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hexcel Corporation (HXL), the company’s capital structure generated 49.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.22. Total debt to assets is 27.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.