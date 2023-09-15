Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

The 36-month beta value for FLYW is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLYW is $38.75, which is $7.51 above than the current price. The public float for FLYW is 118.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume of FLYW on September 15, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLYW) stock’s latest price update

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has dropped by -1.07 in relation to previous closing price of 31.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Mike Massaro – Chief Executive Officer Rob Orgel – President, Chief Operating Officer Mike Ellis – Chief Financial Officer Akil Hollis – Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Dan Perlin – RBC Capital Markets Tyler DuPont – Bank of America Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi John Davis – Raymond James Rob Napoli – William Blair Darrin Peller – Wolfe Research Tien-tsin Huang – JP Morgan Joel Richards – Truist Securities Charles Nabhan – Stephens Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Flywire Corporation, Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW’s stock has fallen by -3.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.46% and a quarterly drop of -1.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Flywire Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.71% for FLYW’s stock, with a 10.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $38 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.29. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 28.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Orgel Rob, who sale 39,005 shares at the price of $33.12 back on Sep 06. After this action, Orgel Rob now owns 260,429 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $1,292,033 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 11,457 shares at $33.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,023,683 shares at $382,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.