An In-Depth Look at Synaptics Incorporated’s (SYNA) Stock Performance

The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has seen a 3.41% increase in the past week, with a -1.19% drop in the past month, and a 1.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for SYNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for SYNA’s stock, with a -9.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is 49.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is $98.89, which is $10.53 above the current market price. The public float for SYNA is 38.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% of that float. On September 15, 2023, SYNA’s average trading volume was 518.28K shares.

SYNA) stock’s latest price update

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA)’s stock price has plunge by 6.29relation to previous closing price of 83.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-19 that Synaptics Incorporated’s profitability has rebounded, with gross margins increasing from 29.5% to 59.8% and net margins improving from -7.6% to 14.8%. The company has shifted its focus from mobile products to the IoT segment, with IoT product applications accounting for 69.9% of total revenue in 2023. The company’s profitability has been supported by the growth of its IoT segment, but further margin improvement may be limited as the segment already constitutes 70% of revenue.

SYNA Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.68. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw -7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from McFarland John, who sale 5,469 shares at the price of $87.98 back on Aug 21. After this action, McFarland John now owns 16,290 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $481,163 using the latest closing price.

Awsare Saleel, the of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 7,669 shares at $91.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Awsare Saleel is holding 26,362 shares at $699,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.