An In-Depth Look at PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) Stock Performance

The stock of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has seen a 6.03% increase in the past week, with a 8.34% gain in the past month, and a -1.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.54% for PYPL’s stock, with a -8.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is 18.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is $86.81, which is $21.68 above the current market price. The public float for PYPL is 1.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On September 15, 2023, PYPL’s average trading volume was 16.39M shares.

PYPL) stock’s latest price update

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.34relation to previous closing price of 64.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that Over the past year, fintech stocks have been under lots of pressure. While enterprise software stocks like Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY ) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU ) are near 52-week highs, some fintechs are at multi-year lows.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYPL Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.19. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw -9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Scheibe Gabrielle, who sale 213 shares at the price of $63.38 back on Sep 05. After this action, Scheibe Gabrielle now owns 29,149 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $13,500 using the latest closing price.

SCHULMAN DANIEL H, the President and CEO of PayPal Holdings Inc., purchase 26,065 shares at $76.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that SCHULMAN DANIEL H is holding 395,351 shares at $1,985,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 56.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 14.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.