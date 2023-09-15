Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMR is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMR is $196.50, which is -$48.13 below the current price. The public float for AMR is 11.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMR on September 15, 2023 was 261.40K shares.

AMR) stock’s latest price update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR)’s stock price has surge by 6.99relation to previous closing price of 228.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s take a look at three highly ranked basic materials stocks that may be able to capitalize on reaccelerating inflation.

AMR’s Market Performance

AMR’s stock has risen by 11.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.11% and a quarterly rise of 62.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.08% for AMR stock, with a simple moving average of 50.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AMR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $194 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMR Trading at 33.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +25.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMR rose by +11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.89. In addition, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. saw 67.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMR starting from Stetson David J., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $198.55 back on Aug 28. After this action, Stetson David J. now owns 57,978 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., valued at $3,970,912 using the latest closing price.

Stetson David J., the Executive Chairman of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $179.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Stetson David J. is holding 81,913 shares at $3,587,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.76 for the present operating margin

+40.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stands at +35.32. The total capital return value is set at 126.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 117.89. Equity return is now at value 62.60, with 39.90 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.97. Total debt to assets is 1.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.