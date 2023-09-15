Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) has increased by 2.73 when compared to last closing price of 3.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Alimera Sciences (ALIM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.44 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.45 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) is $7.00, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for ALIM is 47.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALIM on September 15, 2023 was 38.14K shares.

ALIM’s Market Performance

ALIM stock saw a decrease of 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.04% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.07% for Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for ALIM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.67% for the last 200 days.

ALIM Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIM rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Alimera Sciences Inc. saw 25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIM starting from Morgan Adam, who purchase 1,401,901 shares at the price of $1.70 back on May 17. After this action, Morgan Adam now owns 1,659,654 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc., valued at $2,383,232 using the latest closing price.

Palo Alto Investors LP, the 10% Owner of Alimera Sciences Inc., sale 200,919 shares at $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Palo Alto Investors LP is holding 0 shares at $314,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.50 for the present operating margin

+80.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alimera Sciences Inc. stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -33.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.28. Equity return is now at value 74.60, with -34.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.