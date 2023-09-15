ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) has jumped by 0.12 compared to previous close of 8.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that ADTRAN (ADTN) expands its SDX OLT product line by launching SDX 6234 optical line terminal. The solution is designed to facilitate high speed broadband connectivity in low density regions.

Is It Worth Investing in ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADTN is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADTN is $11.63, which is $2.91 above than the current price. The public float for ADTN is 77.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume of ADTN on September 15, 2023 was 887.10K shares.

ADTN’s Market Performance

The stock of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) has seen a -0.49% decrease in the past week, with a -0.49% drop in the past month, and a -23.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for ADTN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.32% for ADTN’s stock, with a -38.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ADTN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADTN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $13 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADTN Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. saw -56.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTN starting from STANTON THOMAS R, who purchase 652 shares at the price of $19.21 back on Dec 07. After this action, STANTON THOMAS R now owns 805,765 shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., valued at $12,529 using the latest closing price.

McCray Gregory James, the Director of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., purchase 36 shares at $19.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that McCray Gregory James is holding 21,673 shares at $698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.86 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. stands at -0.20. The total capital return value is set at -4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.30. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 7.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In summary, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.