Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Stock Sees a-0.09 Decrease

In the past week, ATGE stock has gone down by -1.11%, with a monthly gain of 2.29% and a quarterly surge of 11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Adtalem Global Education Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for ATGE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) is 19.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATGE is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is $50.67, which is $6.9 above the current market price. The public float for ATGE is 40.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On September 15, 2023, ATGE’s average trading volume was 396.53K shares.

ATGE) stock’s latest price update

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 43.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Adtalem (ATGE) collaborates with DaVita to prepare nursing students for nephrology careers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATGE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ATGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATGE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $44 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATGE Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATGE fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.54. In addition, Adtalem Global Education Inc. saw 23.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATGE starting from Gangadharan Manjunath, who sale 1,418 shares at the price of $43.45 back on Aug 28. After this action, Gangadharan Manjunath now owns 7,420 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc., valued at $61,614 using the latest closing price.

BURKE WILLIAM W, the Director of Adtalem Global Education Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $43.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BURKE WILLIAM W is holding 13,271 shares at $65,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.91 for the present operating margin

+53.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adtalem Global Education Inc. stands at +7.01. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.