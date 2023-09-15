ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) has surged by 7.29 when compared to previous closing price of 5.35, but the company has seen a 9.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Dividend Challengers are stocks that have increased their dividend every year for at least five consecutive years. In this series of articles, I will be reviewing Dividend Challenger stocks and determining whether they are attractive long-term buys for investors based on a number of criteria. For this article, I will be focusing on ACCO Brands.

Is It Worth Investing in ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is $9.75, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for ACCO is 91.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACCO on September 15, 2023 was 620.62K shares.

ACCO’s Market Performance

ACCO’s stock has seen a 9.33% increase for the week, with a 5.13% rise in the past month and a 14.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for ACCO Brands Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.60% for ACCO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.50% for the last 200 days.

ACCO Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO rose by +9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, ACCO Brands Corporation saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from McCormack Gregory J., who sale 11,723 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Aug 21. After this action, McCormack Gregory J. now owns 129,094 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation, valued at $60,444 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein Roxanne M, the EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of ACCO Brands Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $5.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Bernstein Roxanne M is holding 25,000 shares at $27,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.17 for the present operating margin

+25.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACCO Brands Corporation stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), the company’s capital structure generated 134.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.43. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.