Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for XRX is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XRX is $14.00, which is -$2.97 below the current market price. The public float for XRX is 148.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume for XRX on September 13, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

The stock price of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) has dropped by -3.62 compared to previous close of 16.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Xerox’s (XRX) bottom line is benefiting from “Project Own It,” an enterprise-wide transformation initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency.

XRX’s Market Performance

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has seen a -4.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.92% gain in the past month and a 6.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for XRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.28% for XRX’s stock, with a 4.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.91. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw 11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Morno-Wade Suzan, who sale 9,126 shares at the price of $16.75 back on Sep 05. After this action, Morno-Wade Suzan now owns 46,323 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $152,898 using the latest closing price.

BANDROWCZAK STEVEN JOHN, the Chief Executive Officer of Xerox Holdings Corporation, sale 135,000 shares at $15.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that BANDROWCZAK STEVEN JOHN is holding 110,557 shares at $2,096,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.