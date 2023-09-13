World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (TKO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (TKO) has seen a 1.02% increase in the past week, with a -9.60% drop in the past month, and a -0.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for TKO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for TKO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: TKO) Right Now?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: TKO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TKO is at 1.14.

The public float for TKO is 51.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.09% of that float. The average trading volume for TKO on September 13, 2023 was 706.49K shares.

TKO) stock’s latest price update

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: TKO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.97 in relation to previous closing price of 103.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Fox Business reported 2023-09-12 that Professional wrestling promotion juggernaut WWE formally tied the knot with UFC’s parent company Endeavor to form a new company called TKO Group.

TKO Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO fell by -1.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 47.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (TKO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.