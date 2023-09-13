What Recent Market Trends Mean for Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) Stock

In the past week, NRGV stock has gone up by 2.53%, with a monthly decline of -6.62% and a quarterly surge of 2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.32% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRGV is 0.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is $6.75, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for NRGV is 114.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.76% of that float. On September 13, 2023, NRGV’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.41 in relation to its previous close of 3.11. However, the company has experienced a 2.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago.

NRGV Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $3.24 back on Aug 30. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 687,916 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $24,300 using the latest closing price.

Icoren Goncagul, the Chief People Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Icoren Goncagul is holding 695,416 shares at $23,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.