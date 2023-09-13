What Recent Market Trends Mean for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) Stock

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen a -5.28% decrease in the past week, with a -5.16% drop in the past month, and a -17.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for DV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.89% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of -0.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DV is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DV is 111.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on September 13, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has plunge by -3.28relation to previous closing price of 31.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has seen continued growth and operating leverage since its public offering two years ago. This is to be applauded as shares have traded flat on a net basis. Appeal has improved, not to be confused by the observation that an appealing situation is found here.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at -16.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.57. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 37.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Eddleman Julie, who sale 750 shares at the price of $32.55 back on Sep 05. After this action, Eddleman Julie now owns 134,163 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $24,412 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 9,231 shares at $33.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 59,674 shares at $307,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.