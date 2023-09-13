What Recent Market Trends Mean for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s (CSSE) Stock

In the past week, CSSE stock has gone down by -6.10%, with a monthly decline of -61.88% and a quarterly plunge of -72.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.07% for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for CSSE stock, with a simple moving average of -86.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSSE is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is $3.65, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for CSSE is 17.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.66% of that float. On September 13, 2023, CSSE’s average trading volume was 415.23K shares.

CSSE) stock’s latest price update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.19 in relation to its previous close of 0.37. However, the company has experienced a -6.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-18 that COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP, CSSEL, CSSEN), one of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced the timing for the payment of its declared regular monthly dividend of $0.2031 per share of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for September 2023. The dividend will be payable on or around September 15, 2023 to holders of record as of August 31, 2023. The di.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CSSE Trading at -54.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.67%, as shares sank -28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4022. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw -92.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from DeNicola Cosmo, who purchase 26,990 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Jun 02. After this action, DeNicola Cosmo now owns 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., valued at $413,757 using the latest closing price.

NEWMARK L AMY, the Director of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., purchase 16,000 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that NEWMARK L AMY is holding 16,000 shares at $223,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.84 for the present operating margin

+6.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at -40.17. The total capital return value is set at -26.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.29. Equity return is now at value -272.80, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE), the company’s capital structure generated 627.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.25. Total debt to assets is 56.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 597.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.