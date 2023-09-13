Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) Stock: A -2.02% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has gone down by -5.39% for the week, with a -6.64% drop in the past month and a -14.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.57% for WBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.02% for WBX’s stock, with a -29.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WBX is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WBX is $6.33, which is $4.24 above the current price. The public float for WBX is 34.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBX on September 13, 2023 was 838.64K shares.

WBX) stock’s latest price update

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.69relation to previous closing price of 2.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-13 that Shares of Wallbox N.V. WBX, +0.37% jumped 4.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the maker of electric vehicle charging systems said it was teaming up with Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY, +0.18% to sell its Pulsar Plus EV chargers nationwide.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -19.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -21.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.