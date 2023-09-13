Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)’s stock price has plunge by -5.17relation to previous closing price of 18.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-12 that The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it sued financial firm Virtu Financial Inc., accusing the market maker and trading-execution company of leaving customer trading data vulnerable to misuse, misleading customers on its data protections and taking in commissions regardless.

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Right Now?

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VIRT is at 0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIRT is $20.88, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for VIRT is 92.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRT on September 13, 2023 was 855.40K shares.

VIRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has seen a -3.77% decrease in the past week, with a -7.33% drop in the past month, and a -5.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for VIRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for VIRT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $21 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIRT Trading at -4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc. saw -14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Cifu Douglas A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $16.85 back on May 04. After this action, Cifu Douglas A now owns 452,907 shares of Virtu Financial Inc., valued at $842,425 using the latest closing price.

Fairclough Brett, the Co-President & Co-COO of Virtu Financial Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $19.39 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Fairclough Brett is holding 37,005 shares at $969,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.18 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc. stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 199.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.65. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.