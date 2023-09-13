Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is above average at 89.08x. The 36-month beta value for VIAV is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VIAV is $12.10, which is $2.39 above than the current price. The public float for VIAV is 218.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume of VIAV on September 13, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.72 in relation to its previous close of 9.88. However, the company has experienced a -4.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-30 that Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, +1.06% on Wednesday announced its board of directors accepted the resignation of Henk Derksen as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 25. Derksen plans to return to Europe to pursue a new opportunity, the company said.

VIAV’s Market Performance

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has seen a -4.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.72% decline in the past month and a -5.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for VIAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.94% for VIAV’s stock, with a -7.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc. saw -7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from McNab Paul, who sale 5,403 shares at the price of $10.18 back on Sep 05. After this action, McNab Paul now owns 73,109 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc., valued at $55,003 using the latest closing price.

SCRIVANICH LUKE M, the SVP General Manager OSP of Viavi Solutions Inc., sale 15,152 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that SCRIVANICH LUKE M is holding 45,664 shares at $159,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.96 for the present operating margin

+56.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. stands at +2.31. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.