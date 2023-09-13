Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, VEEV stock has gone down by -1.87%, with a monthly gain of 11.14% and a quarterly surge of 13.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Veeva Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.88% for VEEV’s stock, with a 18.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VEEV is $221.58, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for VEEV is 145.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume for VEEV on September 13, 2023 was 896.67K shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has dropped by -4.08 compared to previous close of 224.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that Salesforce is prioritizing profits over its near-term sales growth. Veeva isn’t cutting costs as aggressively as Salesforce.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $181 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.14. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 33.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from SEKHRI PAUL J, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $224.85 back on Sep 11. After this action, SEKHRI PAUL J now owns 14,484 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $562,125 using the latest closing price.

Schwenger Thomas D., the President and COO of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 1,238 shares at $220.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Schwenger Thomas D. is holding 21,329 shares at $272,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.