Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) Stock

In the past week, SNDX stock has gone down by -8.86%, with a monthly decline of -6.74% and a quarterly plunge of -16.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.03% for SNDX stock, with a simple moving average of -22.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) by analysts is $36.50, which is $19.04 above the current market price. The public float for SNDX is 65.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.89% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SNDX was 782.51K shares.

SNDX) stock’s latest price update

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.40relation to previous closing price of 17.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that Syndax is making strides in the adoption of entinostat, a cancer therapeutic used in combination with immune checkpoint therapies. Syndax reported an increase in operating expenses in Q2 2023, but remains financially stable with cash reserves of $418.3 million. Syndax has two leading candidates in its drug pipeline, revumenib and axatilimab, which show promise in treating acute leukemia and chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) respectively.

SNDX Trading at -12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX fell by -8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -32.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Morrison Briggs, who sale 52,855 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Aug 09. After this action, Morrison Briggs now owns 17,836 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $965,402 using the latest closing price.

Meury William, the Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 83,000 shares at $20.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Meury William is holding 48,000 shares at $1,697,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.29. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with -36.70 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.