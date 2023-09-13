Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Banco Santander-Chile’s (BSAC) Stock

The stock of Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has gone down by -0.11% for the week, with a -6.06% drop in the past month and a -2.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.44% for BSAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for BSAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) Right Now?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BSAC is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BSAC is $19.49, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for BSAC is 299.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume for BSAC on September 13, 2023 was 334.03K shares.

BSAC) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 18.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET Corporate Participants Emiliano Muratore – Chief Financial Officer Claudio Soto – Chief Economist Cristian Vicuna – Chief of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Juan Recalde – Scotiabank Ernesto Gabilondo – Bank of America Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Daniel Mora Ardila – CrediCorp Capital Isabelle Irish – Baring Asset Management Neha Agarwala – HSBC Global Research Ewald Stark Bittencourt – BICE Inversiones Operator Hello and welcome to Banco Santander-Chile’s Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. We are joined today by the CFO, Emiliano Muratore; Chief Strategic Planning and Head of IR, Cristian Vicuna; and Chief Economist, Claudio Soto.

BSAC Trading at -6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.67. In addition, Banco Santander-Chile saw 14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.