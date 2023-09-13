Understanding the 3.19% Volatility Levels of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has seen a 6.98% increase in the past week, with a 5.61% gain in the past month, and a -3.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for GFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.60% for GFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GFS is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GFS is $74.22, which is $11.6 above the current price. The public float for GFS is 552.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFS on September 13, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has jumped by 1.80 compared to previous close of 59.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-09-12 that GlobalFoundries (GFS), the world’s third-largest chipmaker, opened a $4 billion fabrication plant in Singapore to expand capacity in anticipation of a rise in demand for semiconductor chips.

GFS Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.41. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.37. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.