Understanding the 1.54% Volatility Levels of Capital Southwest Corporation’s (CSWC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has gone up by 4.14% for the week, with a 2.27% rise in the past month and a 14.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.54% for CSWC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.84% for CSWC stock, with a simple moving average of 19.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is above average at 14.40x. The 36-month beta value for CSWC is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSWC is $22.69, which is -$0.08 below than the current price. The public float for CSWC is 38.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of CSWC on September 13, 2023 was 310.64K shares.

CSWC) stock’s latest price update

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC)’s stock price has increased by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 22.40. However, the company has seen a 4.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Capital Southwest stock has outperformed the S&P 500 and its peers over the past year, brushing aside Wall Street’s unfounded recession fears. CSWC has astutely leveraged its accretive ATM equity offerings to improve its balance sheet and reduced leverage. Despite its remarkable performance, CSWC remains attractively valued, as the broad BDC industry remains discounted.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSWC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CSWC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSWC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSWC Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSWC rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.98. In addition, Capital Southwest Corporation saw 33.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSWC starting from Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $19.69 back on Feb 06. After this action, Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn now owns 7,907 shares of Capital Southwest Corporation, valued at $9,843 using the latest closing price.

Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, the Director of Capital Southwest Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $18.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn is holding 7,262 shares at $9,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.32 for the present operating margin

+97.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capital Southwest Corporation stands at +32.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.10. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC), the company’s capital structure generated 108.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 50.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.