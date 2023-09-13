Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock Experiences 1.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, UGP stock has gone up by 3.30%, with a monthly gain of 1.90% and a quarterly surge of 4.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.29% for UGP’s stock, with a 21.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 13.98x. The 36-month beta value for UGP is also noteworthy at 1.26.

The public float for UGP is 751.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of UGP on September 13, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.83 in comparison to its previous close of 3.83, however, the company has experienced a 3.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Ultrapar, a major Brazilian business group, operates in cyclical industries, focusing on core businesses like Ipiranga, Ultracargo, and Ultragaz. The company faces uncertainty in Brazil’s fuel market due to Petrobras’ independent pricing, increased Russian oil imports, and oversupply of diesel. Ultrapar’s recent financial results for Q2 2023 showed a decline in net profit and revenue, primarily attributed to lower turnover at Ipiranga and decreased EBITDA in challenging market conditions.

UGP Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 55.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.