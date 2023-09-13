Trading Update: Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock Endures 12.91% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has gone down by -21.11% for the week, with a -35.85% drop in the past month and a -69.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.91% for SCLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.26% for SCLX stock, with a simple moving average of -64.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SCLX is 86.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SCLX was 574.12K shares.

SCLX) stock’s latest price update

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.30 in relation to its previous close of 2.44. However, the company has experienced a -21.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-16 that PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”), a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: SRNEQ), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, announced that it will be presenting data on ELYXYB™ (celecoxib oral solution) for acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults at the 65th Annual Scientific Meeting of American Headache Society (AHS) to be held on June 14-18, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

SCLX Trading at -47.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -31.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX fell by -21.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw -41.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.