Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.73relation to previous closing price of 16.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-17 that Experiential entertainment is a form of entertainment that immerses you in an interactive experience. It’s the opposite of passive consumption, like watching a movie or betting on a baseball game.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) by analysts is $28.83, which is $12.96 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 143.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.62% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MODG was 2.29M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

MODG stock saw a decrease of -2.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.73% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of -19.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.68. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw -16.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from BREWER OLIVER G III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.21 back on Aug 25. After this action, BREWER OLIVER G III now owns 847,556 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $162,100 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON ERIK J, the Director of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $16.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that ANDERSON ERIK J is holding 822,959 shares at $165,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.