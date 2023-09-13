TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has gone down by -0.41% for the week, with a -13.83% drop in the past month and a 6.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.43% for TMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.29% for TMC’s stock, with a 16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMC is 1.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TMC is 177.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On September 13, 2023, TMC’s average trading volume was 4.41M shares.

TMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) has increased by 1.25 when compared to last closing price of 1.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following in-person conferences being held by leading organizations and financial institutions during the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TMC Trading at -20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2313. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc. saw 57.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from Karkar Andrei, who purchase 3,997,519 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Jun 08. After this action, Karkar Andrei now owns 55,953,495 shares of TMC the metals company Inc., valued at $2,998,139 using the latest closing price.

O’Sullivan Anthony, the Chief Development Officer of TMC the metals company Inc., sale 60,660 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that O’Sullivan Anthony is holding 512,777 shares at $47,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

The total capital return value is set at -259.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -254.68. Equity return is now at value -275.40, with -162.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.