The Volatility of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) Stock: A -2.81% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has gone down by -2.81% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a 17.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for PXD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for PXD’s stock, with a 9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is 10.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PXD is 1.44.

The average price recommended by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is $260.05, which is $23.72 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 231.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On September 13, 2023, PXD’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 233.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-10 that Pioneer Natural Resources is a U.S.-based energy producer. The company’s top- and bottom-lines are tied to oil and natural gas prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $264 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PXD Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.96. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw 7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.