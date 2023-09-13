The Volatility of Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) Stock: A 3.64% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has gone up by 3.64% for the week, with a 9.86% rise in the past month and a 32.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.95% for JXN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.07% for JXN’s stock, with a 8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) is 8.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JXN is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is $36.67, which is -$1.58 below the current market price. The public float for JXN is 71.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On September 13, 2023, JXN’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

JXN stock's latest price update

The stock of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) has increased by 2.96 when compared to last closing price of 37.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-29 that The shares are being added to a prominent small-cap index. They will be a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 index beginning on Friday.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JXN Trading at 15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw 12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Romine Scott, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $35.07 back on Aug 14. After this action, Romine Scott now owns 78,217 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $175,350 using the latest closing price.

Romine Scott, the President and CEO, JNLD of Jackson Financial Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $29.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Romine Scott is holding 82,386 shares at $147,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc. stands at +39.15. The total capital return value is set at 79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.02. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.33. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.