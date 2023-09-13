The Volatility of ArcelorMittal S.A.’s (MT) Stock: A -3.97% Ratio for the Week

The stock of ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has seen a -3.97% decrease in the past week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month, and a -6.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for MT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.60% for MT’s stock, with a -8.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) is above average at 5.25x. The 36-month beta value for MT is also noteworthy at 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MT is $35.69, which is $10.6 above than the current price. The public float for MT is 644.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume of MT on September 13, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

MT) stock’s latest price update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.58 in relation to previous closing price of 26.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-08-16 that United Steel Workers (USW) International President Tom Conway on Wednesday called ArcelorMittal’s bid consideration for U.S. Steel “foolish” and said the union wouldn’t endorse any buyers other than Cleveland-Cliffs.

MT Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.23. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw -2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.15 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal S.A. stands at +11.65. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.52. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.76. Total debt to assets is 12.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.