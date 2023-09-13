The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is $139.24, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 582.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on September 13, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has increased by 1.01 when compared to last closing price of 137.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-30 that Stocks with exposure to the insurance and reinsurance businesses were in the spotlight on Wednesday as Florida’s upper Gulf Coast prepared for the landfall of Hurricane Idalia as a Category 4 storm. Publicly-traded companies active in the insurance sector include Swiss Re SREN, +0.02%, Aon Plc AON, +0.51%, Allstate ALL, +1.09%, Travelers TRV, +0.28%, Everest Group EG, +2.30%, Willis Towers Watson WTW, +0.55% and Arthur Gallagher AJG, +0.83%.

PGR’s Market Performance

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a 3.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.46% gain in the past month and a 6.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for PGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for PGR’s stock, with a 3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $114 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.61. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Snyder Barbara R, who sale 21,731 shares at the price of $133.09 back on Aug 30. After this action, Snyder Barbara R now owns 6,610 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $2,892,216 using the latest closing price.

Sauerland John P, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $130.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Sauerland John P is holding 297,507 shares at $1,565,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.