The Impact of Market Fluctuations on FaZe Holdings Inc.’s (FAZE) Stock

In the past week, FAZE stock has gone down by -20.43%, with a monthly decline of -39.02% and a quarterly plunge of -63.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.57% for FaZe Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.25% for FAZE’s stock, with a -76.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FAZE is at -0.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FAZE is 54.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume for FAZE on September 13, 2023 was 353.07K shares.

FAZE) stock’s latest price update

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE)’s stock price has dropped by -13.06 in relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-13 that 10 Penny stocks under $5 to watch right now The post Top Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 10 To Watch Under $5 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

FAZE Trading at -48.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares sank -40.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE fell by -20.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2640. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc. saw -90.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAZE starting from Brandt Tamara Sue, who sale 12,839 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brandt Tamara Sue now owns 478,598 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc., valued at $23,868 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Tamara Sue, the Chief Legal Officer of FaZe Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brandt Tamara Sue is holding 491,437 shares at $37,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.98 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for FaZe Holdings Inc. stands at -240.69. The total capital return value is set at -45.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.82. Equity return is now at value -414.60, with -292.20 for asset returns.

Based on FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.