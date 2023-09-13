The Impact of Market Fluctuations on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s (AEL) Stock

The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has gone up by 0.63% for the week, with a 0.90% rise in the past month and a 26.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.64% for AEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for AEL’s stock, with a 21.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) is above average at 9.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is $54.86, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for AEL is 77.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEL on September 13, 2023 was 803.26K shares.

AEL) stock’s latest price update

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 54.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $55 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEL Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.47%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.53. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw 18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Howe Robert L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $53.35 back on Aug 16. After this action, Howe Robert L now owns 83,282 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $266,750 using the latest closing price.

Hamalainen James Louis, the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 16,248 shares at $53.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Hamalainen James Louis is holding 19,216 shares at $866,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stands at +32.40. The total capital return value is set at 48.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.33. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.