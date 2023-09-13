The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EL is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EL is $186.26, which is $41.77 above the current price. The public float for EL is 230.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EL on September 13, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has decreased by -1.30 when compared to last closing price of 153.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-11 that The market is giving investors mixed signals. But this is a time when what’s happening on Main Street differs from what’s happening on Wall Street.

EL’s Market Performance

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has experienced a -6.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.74% drop in the past month, and a -15.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for EL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.96% for EL’s stock, with a -30.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $160 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EL Trading at -12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.74. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -39.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from LAUDER JANE, who sale 12,661 shares at the price of $152.75 back on Aug 23. After this action, LAUDER JANE now owns 55,800 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $1,933,968 using the latest closing price.

BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, the Director of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 1,796 shares at $151.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE is holding 48,845 shares at $272,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+71.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +6.34. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.