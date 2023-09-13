The -13.88% Decline of The Clorox Company’s (CLX) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of The Clorox Company (CLX) has gone down by -2.52% for the week, with a -7.07% drop in the past month and a -3.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for CLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for CLX’s stock, with a -3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 127.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Clorox Company (CLX) by analysts is $157.35, which is $8.22 above the current market price. The public float for CLX is 123.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CLX was 1.17M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has plunged by -3.02 when compared to previous closing price of 154.26, but the company has seen a -2.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Despite inflation concerns, Clorox (CLX) looks well-poised to drive growth on solid demand, pricing actions, cost-saving efforts and other growth strategies.

CLX Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.28. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 22.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 68.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,329.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.00. Total debt to assets is 49.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,266.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Clorox Company (CLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.