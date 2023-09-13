The -13.88% Decline of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s (NM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NM stock has gone up by 17.72%, with a monthly gain of 8.14% and a quarterly surge of 11.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.87% for NM’s stock, with a 0.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) is $18.00, The public float for NM is 19.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NM on September 13, 2023 was 42.18K shares.

NM) stock’s latest price update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM)’s stock price has soared by 16.25 in relation to previous closing price of 1.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings”) (NYSE:NM) announced today that it will host a conference call on , August 24, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings’ senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company will report results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, prior to the conference call.

NM Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NM rose by +18.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6307. In addition, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. saw 6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+30.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stands at -23.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.89.

Based on Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), the company’s capital structure generated 783.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.68. Total debt to assets is 75.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 745.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.