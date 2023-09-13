The -13.88% Decline of Matrix Service Company’s (MTRX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MTRX stock has gone up by 13.80%, with a monthly gain of 35.17% and a quarterly surge of 56.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.48% for Matrix Service Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.01% for MTRX’s stock, with a 43.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is $12.50, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for MTRX is 26.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTRX on September 13, 2023 was 80.16K shares.

MTRX) stock’s latest price update

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX)’s stock price has soared by 13.80 in relation to previous closing price of 7.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-12 that Matrix reported quarterly results that were roughly in line with expectations and provided encouraging news about its future orders. The company’s backlog of future business has grown by 85% over the past year.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTRX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTRX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $20 based on the research report published on February 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MTRX Trading at 32.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +40.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTRX rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, Matrix Service Company saw 45.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.73 for the present operating margin

-0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matrix Service Company stands at -9.03. The total capital return value is set at -23.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.46. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Matrix Service Company (MTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.14. Total debt to assets is 9.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.