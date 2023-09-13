Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) has increased by 30.02 when compared to last closing price of 0.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TPST is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TPST is $15.67, which is $15.1 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 12.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for TPST on September 13, 2023 was 118.88K shares.

TPST’s Market Performance

TPST’s stock has seen a 5.75% increase for the week, with a -8.06% drop in the past month and a -58.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.96% for TPST’s stock, with a -62.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPST Trading at -31.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.17%, as shares sank -12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5713. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -218.60, with -75.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.