T Stamp Inc. (IDAI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is $5.00, which is $8.38 above the current market price. The public float for IDAI is 6.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDAI on September 13, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-06 that T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI, EURONEXT:AIID) (dba Trust Stamp) announced it has received a notice of allowance and a notice of issuance from the US Patent Office for two patents to add to its portfolio of AI-powered identity services. The company said in a statement that the patents, both titled “Systems and Processes for Lossy Biometric Representation” will be the eighteenth and nineteenth issued to the company.

IDAI’s Market Performance

IDAI’s stock has risen by 14.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.66% and a quarterly drop of -3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.14% for T Stamp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.19% for IDAI’s stock, with a -33.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDAI Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.59%, as shares sank -34.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1230. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -32.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc. stands at -224.54. The total capital return value is set at -306.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -332.65. Equity return is now at value -927.90, with -168.50 for asset returns.

Based on T Stamp Inc. (IDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.77. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.