Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.27 compared to its previous closing price of 34.93. However, the company has seen a -17.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Symbotic Inc. is strategically positioning itself for sustained growth through a multifaceted approach. The company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings report, released on July 31, solidified its ascend as a true winner in the supply chain automation sector. The integration of AI has accelerated progress in supply chain automation, and the industry outlook has turned favorable due to several other reasons.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYM is 1.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SYM is 45.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.88% of that float. On September 13, 2023, SYM’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM’s stock has seen a -17.42% decrease for the week, with a -23.98% drop in the past month and a -18.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for Symbotic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.14% for SYM’s stock, with a 19.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYM Trading at -24.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares sank -25.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.43. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 177.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Ernst Thomas C JR, who sale 39,723 shares at the price of $39.05 back on Aug 30. After this action, Ernst Thomas C JR now owns 426 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $1,551,178 using the latest closing price.

Boyd William M III, the Chief Strategy Officer of Symbotic Inc., sale 39,625 shares at $39.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Boyd William M III is holding 1,193 shares at $1,547,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -535.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.