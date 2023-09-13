Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SQSP is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is $35.25, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for SQSP is 58.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. On September 13, 2023, SQSP’s average trading volume was 618.78K shares.

The stock of Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 29.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Squarespace, Inc. reported Q2 2023 financial results, beating revenue but missing EPS estimates. The company provides web hosting services for small businesses globally. The global web hosting services market is expected to reach $396 billion by 2030, driving growth for Squarespace and its competitors.

SQSP’s Market Performance

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has experienced a -5.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.52% drop in the past month, and a -3.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for SQSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for SQSP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQSP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SQSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SQSP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $32 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQSP Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQSP fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.34. In addition, Squarespace Inc. saw 34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQSP starting from Casalena Anthony, who sale 14,688 shares at the price of $32.27 back on Sep 08. After this action, Casalena Anthony now owns 4,379,692 shares of Squarespace Inc., valued at $473,982 using the latest closing price.

Casalena Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Squarespace Inc., sale 30,910 shares at $29.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Casalena Anthony is holding 4,394,380 shares at $899,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.54 for the present operating margin

+79.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Squarespace Inc. stands at -29.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value 90.20, with -27.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.