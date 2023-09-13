Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a 0.31% gain in the past month, and a 23.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.35% for SOVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for SOVO stock, with a simple moving average of 33.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) is $23.00, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for SOVO is 49.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOVO on September 13, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 22.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Does Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOVO Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.47%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.52. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw 57.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from LACHMAN TODD R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.53 back on Sep 11. After this action, LACHMAN TODD R now owns 1,979,761 shares of Sovos Brands Inc., valued at $112,626 using the latest closing price.

LACHMAN TODD R, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Sovos Brands Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $22.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that LACHMAN TODD R is holding 334,828 shares at $28,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.23 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.40. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.22. Total debt to assets is 42.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.