Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMSI is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMSI is $3.63, which is $2.31 above the current price. The public float for SMSI is 59.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMSI on September 13, 2023 was 367.76K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SMSI) stock’s latest price update

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.24 in comparison to its previous close of 1.34, however, the company has experienced a -16.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The performance of penny stocks continues to be mixed relative to more widely-followed stocks, but if you’ve looking for the best penny stocks to buy now, this works to your advantage. As has been the case in recent months, there are plenty of names in “penny stock territory” ($5 per share or less) trading at low valuations, with catalysts in play that over the long-term stand to help bridge the gap between trading price and underlying value.

SMSI’s Market Performance

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has seen a -16.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.71% decline in the past month and a 12.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.72% for SMSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.89% for SMSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMSI Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares sank -18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMSI fell by -16.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5063. In addition, Smith Micro Software Inc. saw -37.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMSI starting from Kempton James M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Jun 14. After this action, Kempton James M now owns 204,719 shares of Smith Micro Software Inc., valued at $1,190 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Chetan, the Director of Smith Micro Software Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Sharma Chetan is holding 19,082 shares at $2,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.75 for the present operating margin

+57.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith Micro Software Inc. stands at -60.35. The total capital return value is set at -31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.76. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Based on Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI), the company’s capital structure generated 17.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.95. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.