SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) Stock: A 12.97% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has gone up by 7.32% for the week, with a 17.35% rise in the past month and a 52.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.95% for SLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.97% for SLG’s stock, with a 29.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLG is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SLG is 63.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on September 13, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

SLG) stock’s latest price update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.89relation to previous closing price of 40.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that SL Green Realty Corp. stock has recovered spectacularly since the regional banking crisis erupted. Accordingly, SLG has taken back all its March losses and more. Astute dip buyers capitalized on the office REIT doom and gloom stories from the financial media, as they bought aggressively, sensing extreme pessimism. Given the sharp recovery, I expect smart short-sellers to be close to reloading their positions at the next resistance zone.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $35 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.57. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 21.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from BURTON EDWIN T III, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Aug 14. After this action, BURTON EDWIN T III now owns 89 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $233,241 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 11,662 shares at $107,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.